Karnataka SSLC Examination 2018 Timetable Released at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Examination 2018 Provisional Timetable has been released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on its official website - kseeb.kar.nic.in.KSEEB will conduct the Senior School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2018 from March 23, 2018 to April 4, 2018. Candidates appearing in the same can follow the instructions below to download the date sheet.– Visit the official website - kseeb.kar.nic.in– Click on ‘Click here for NOTIFICATION for 2017-18 SSLC Examination’– Click on NOTIFICATION 2017-18– Download the timetable and take a print out for further reference: http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/docs/sslc_time_table/SSLC_Provisional_time_tableMarchApril2018.pdfAs per reports, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has assigned 60,000 evaluators as 9.6 lakh students are expected to appear for the SSLC Exams 2018. The department has roped in teachers from private schools and colleges to complete the evaluation process before April end. According to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait, the results of Karnataka SSLC Examination 2018 are expected by the end of April.Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has planned to wrap the exams as per the provisional timetable dates, due to State Legislative Assembly elections that are expected to be organized in the month of April/May 2018. The tentative examination time-table has been shared with the Election Commission of India (ECI).Furthermore, to curb question paper leaks, the state board will be adopting various security features including bar coding, which will deter it from being misused.