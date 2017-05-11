Karnataka SSLC Result 2017 to be Announced Tomorrow at Kseeb.kar.nic.in

New Delhi: Karnataka Secondary Board Examination Board will announce the results of 2017 class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams on May 12.

The candidates can check their results at the boar’s website kseeb.kar.nic.in

The board declared Pre-University Certificate (PUC) class 12 results on Thursday, says a report in Indian Express online.

Around 8.77 lakh students-4.69 lakh boys and 4.07 lakh girls-appeared in class 10 SSLC exams.

The PUC exams were conducted between March 9 to March 27, 2017 in 11 languages, 23 subjects and 50 combinations.

Steps to check the Class 10 SSLC 2017 results:

