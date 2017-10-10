GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2017 Application Process Begins at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2017 is scheduled to be conducted on December 31 and the last date to apply for the same is October 31.

Updated:October 10, 2017, 2:48 PM IST
The varsity issued a notification inviting applications from candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts of Lecturer / Assistant Professorship. (Image: kset.uni-mysore.ac.in)
Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2017 application process has been initiated by the University of Mysore on its official website - kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

The varsity issued a notification inviting applications from candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts of Lecturer / Assistant Professorship.

Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2017 is scheduled to be conducted on December 31st 2017. And the last date to apply for the same is October 31st 2017.

However, candidates can submit the online application till November 7th, 2017 by paying a late fee of ₹150. The last date to submit the hard copy of the application form along with the copy of the bank challan and other certificates at the regional nodal center is November 10th, 2017.

Eligible candidates who are interested in Lecturer or Assistant Professorship can follow the instructions below to apply for KSET 2017:

How to apply for Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Apply Online at the right side of the screen
Step 3: Register online by filling your details
Step 4: Pay the registration fee
Step 5: After making the fee payment, you can download the application form and complete the process.

However, before registering online, candidates must go through the detailed notification to know if they are eligible to appear in KSET 2017 or not.

Direct Link: http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in/app/assets/K-SET_Notification-2017-Eng.pdf

Application Fee to Apply for KSET 2017:

The application fee for Karnataka State Eligibility Test – 2017 is as follows:

1. General category – ₹1050
2. Category - IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB - ₹850
3. Category - I, SC, ST, PWD - ₹150
