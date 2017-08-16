GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
KSP Recruitment 2017: Apply Online for 83 Vacant Posts on rec17.ksp-online.in

The last date for the payment of fees is 29th August 2017. Only one application (finally submitted) will be considered in case of multiple applications for the same post.

Updated:August 16, 2017, 3:04 PM IST
The last date to apply for these is 28th August 2017.
The Karnataka State Police had released the employment notification for 38 vacant posts of Armed Reserve Sub Inspector (CAR / DAR) for Men, 17 vacant posts for Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) Sub Inspector for Men and Women and 28 Vacant posts for Special Reserve Sub-Inspector (KSRP) for Men on August 10th 2017. The last date to apply for these is 28th August 2017.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website - rec17.ksp-online.in by following the instructions given below.

How to apply for KSP Recruitment 2017?

Step 1: Visit the website rec17.ksp-online.in/

Step 2: Click on the link “KSP Recruitment 2017”

Step 3: Click on the link

“APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ARMED RESERVE SUB-INSPECTOR OF POLICE (CAR/DAR)(MEN) – 2017”
or

“APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF KARNATAKA STATE INDUSTRIAL SECURITY FORCE (KSISF) SUB-INSPECTOR (MEN & WOMEN) & SPECIAL RESERVE SUB-INSPECTOR (KSRP) (MEN) – 2017”

Step 4: Fill up the application form with required details

Step 5: Download the submitted application form.

Candidates should have completed graduation from any University recognized by UGC or equivalent. More details regarding the eligibility criteria, age limit, application fees etc are published on the official website.

After filling up the application form, candidates have to generate the challan and make the payment in the respective Bank /Post Office. The last date for the payment of fees is 29th August 2017. Only one application (finally submitted) will be considered in case of multiple applications for the same post.

The recruitment process consists of 3 stages viz:

1) ETPST (Endurance Test & Physical Standard Test)

2) Written Examination

3) Viva Voce.

Written Examination will be held on the same day at various centers for the candidates who qualify in Endurance Test & Physical Standard Test.

As per the notification, the In-service candidates must have minimum 5 years service as on 13th October 2016 as PC/HC/ASI in any wing of the Karnataka State Police for eligibility to apply.
