Karnataka's Nandini K R Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam

New Delhi: Nandini K R, an officer of the Indian Revenue Service, has topped the civil services examination, the result of which was declared on Wednesday by the UPSC.

She is at present undergoing training at the National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics in Faridabad.

Anmol Sher Singh Bedi secured the second rank. He is an engineering graduate in computer science from BITS, Pilani. The top 25 candidates comprise 18 men and 7 women.

Nandini, who hails from Karnataka, said being an IAS officer was always her dream. “It is like a dream come true. I always wanted to be an IAS officer,” she told PTI. This was her fourth attempt.

She had cracked the 2014 civil services exam and was alloted the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise). Nandini belongs to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Holding a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) degree from the M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, her optional subject was Kannada literature.

A total of 1,099 candidates (846 men and 253 women), including 500 in General category, 347 belonging to Other Backward Class, 163 from Scheduled Caste and 89 from Scheduled Tribe, have been recommended for appointment to various central government services, the UPSC said.

They include 44 physically handicapped candidates (22 orthopaedically handicapped; seven visually challenged and 15 hearing impaired). There are 220 other candidates in the waiting list.

A total of 1,209 vacancies were notified by the government, which were to be filled through the civil services examination 2016.

As many as 11,35,943 candidates had applied for this examination, out of which 4,59,659 candidates actually appeared. A total of 15,452 candidates qualified for the mains examination held in December, 2016. Of these, 2,961 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview conducted in March-May.