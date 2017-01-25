»
1-min read

Kashmir Avalanche: Army Officer Among Five Dead, 8 Rescued

Mufti Islah | CNN-News18

First published: January 25, 2017, 1:09 PM IST | Updated: 5 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Kashmir Avalanche: Army Officer Among Five Dead, 8 Rescued
Representative image (Reuters)

Srinagar: One army officer has died following an avalanche near a camp in Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district, while four members of a family were buried alive on Wednesday in Gurez sector near the Line of Control in Kashmir.

A police official said eight army men who were earlier reported to have been trapped have been rescued successfully during the operation.

In a separate incident, an avalanche struck at Badoogam village in Tulail area of Gurez in the wee hours and buried the house of Mehraj-ud-Din Lone, a police official said.

He said the house collapsed under the debris of the avalanche resulting in death of 55-year-old Lone, his wife Azizi (50), 22-year-old son Irfan and daughter Gulshan (19).

Lone's another son, Reyaz Ahmad, was rescued by the authorities and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

The authorities in Kashmir have issued avalanche warning for higher reaches of the Valley following fresh snowfall on Tuesday and advised people to stay away from the mountains and foothills.

Meanwhile, all flights to and from the Srinagar International Airport remained suspended due to heavy snowfall.

(With PTI Inputs)

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.