Kashmir is My Preferred Posting, Says Valley’s UPSC Topper Bilal Bhat

New Delhi: The Kashmir Valley has witnessed a tough couple of months with violence dominating the headlines. The unrest, however, has failed to dent the aspirations of young Kashmiris, 14 of whom cracked the prestigious civil services examination. The results were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday.

The topper from the state is Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat of Kupwara district who secured an all-India rank of 10.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Bhat said Kashmir is his preferred positing. “I have worked in Kashmir. The home state is always a preference. I want to serve the people there.”

Talking about his preparation for the tough examination, Bhat said: “I am an inspiration for those who want to work hard and join the civil services. These exams can only be cracked through hard work. Hard work always pays.”

“I have been out of Kashmir since 2005. I did my preparation in Delhi and Lucknow. So for me, things were not as difficult as they were for people who prepared in the state,” Bhat said.

“I am not eligible to make a political comment. I aspire to work for the people and solve their issues. My priority is to work with the people,” Bhat said.