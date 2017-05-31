X
Kashmir: Terrorists Hurl Grenade at Police Party in Sopore Town, 4 Injured
Representative image (PTI)
Srinagar: Militants on Wednesday hurled a grenade at a police patrol party in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, resulting in injuries to four cops.
"The militants lobbed a grenade at a police party deployed near a bank in Sopore town at around 4.10 pm," a police official said.
He said four policemen were injured in the explosion. Security forces have rushed to the scene and started investigation into the attack.
First Published: May 31, 2017, 6:05 PM IST
