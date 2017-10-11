GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kashmir University 4 Year B.Pharm, 2 Year M.Pharm Entrance Test Points Released at kashmiruniversity.net

The varsity has released many results today including the second modified list of candidates who had applied for admissions to MD courses in Moalijat and Illmul Advai 2017 session.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 11, 2017, 6:46 PM IST
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
Kashmir University 4 Year B.Pharm and 2 Year M.Pharm Entrance Test Points have been declared by the Kashmir University on its official website - kashmiruniversity.net.

Candidates who had appeared for the above mentioned courses can check their results online by following the instructions given below:

How to Check Kashmir University 4 Year B.Pharm and 2 Year M.Pharm Entrance Test Points?

Step 1: Visit the official website - http://kashmiruniversity.net/

Step 2: Click on the results that you intend to check:
Entrance Test Points of candidates who have appeared in the Entrance Test for 4- Year B.Pharm programme-2017; Dated: 11-10-2017

Or

Entrance Test points of candidates who have appeared in the Entrance Test for 2-Year M.Pharm Programme-2017; Dated: 11-10-2017

Or

Second Modified List of candidates who have applied for admission to MD courses in Moalijat and Illmul Advai for the session 2017; Dated: 11-10-2017

Step 3: CTRL+F with your Roll Number to see your result

Step 4: Download the pdf and save it for your future reference

The varsity has declared the results of 422 students for the 4- Year B.Pharm programme-2017 while the count for students who had appeared for 2-Year M.Pharm programme-2017 is just 24. Candidates can now wait for further notification on the admission process.

The Kashmir University had conducted the entrance test earlier this month on October 4th 2017 and had released the answers keys the next day for candidates seeking admissions to Bachelor of Pharmaceuticals and Masters of Pharmaceuticals programmes offered by the varsity.
