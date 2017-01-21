Kashmir Valley Braces for Spell of Wet Weather

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley is bracing for another spell of wet weather as rains or snow have been forecast for the next six days, prompting the divisional administration to issue directions for taking necessary precautionary measures.

The MeT Department has forecast isolated rains or snow on Saturday, scattered rains or snow on Sunday, fairly widespread rains or snow on January 23 and widespread rains or snow over three days from January 24-26, an official of the department here said.

He said the region is likely to be hit by a fresh western disturbance on Sunday. The forecast of wet weather for almost a week has prompted the divisional administration to issue directions for taking precautionary measures.

"According to a statement from Divisional Administration Kashmir, all the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division have been asked to take necessary precautionary measures in their respective districts in view of the weather forecast," an official spokesman said on Saturday.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' considered the harshest period of winter, when the chances of snowfall are maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

The Valley has already experienced heavy snowfall twice during this period so far, first one of January 6 and then on January 16, throwing life out of gear on both occasions.

'Chillai-Kalan', which, began on December 21, ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai- Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

Meanwhile, the night temperature across the Valley and Ladakh region continued to settle below freezing point.

Srinagar recorded the minimum of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, a decrease of over two degrees from the previous night's minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, the weather official said.

He said the famous health resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir registered a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, up nearly seven degrees from the previous night's minus 13.8 degrees Celsius.

The official said the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10 degrees Celsius, against minus 11.8 degrees Celsius ob Friday.

He said the resort was the coldest recorded place in the Valley.

The official said Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir Valley, in south registered a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kokernag town in south Kashmir dipped over three degrees from the Friday's low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius to settle at a low of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

Leh town of Ladakh region was the coldest recorded place in the state as the mercury there settled at a low of minus 13.9 degrees Celsius, up from previous night's minus 16.8 degrees Celsius. The nearby Kargil town registered a low of minus 14 degrees Celsius, which was one degree up from previous night, the official said.