Kashmiri Muslims Step in to Perform the Last Rites of Their Hindu Neighbour

Wussan village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district witnessed a moment of communal amity on Sunday when Muslims performed the last rites of their Hindu neighbour.Moti Lal Razdan of Wussan, 65, passed away on Sunday morning.Having a scarce Hindu population, the Muslims in the area saw to it that his last funeral rites were conducted as per religious norms and customs.Razdan was amongst the few Hindus still residing in the village while most others had migrated to Jammu and other parts of north India in the 90s during the height of militancy.Locals prepared food for the mourners and were seen carrying firewood for the cremation."We carried his coffin and arranged wood for his cremation. He was one of our own. This is our duty to help our neighbour,” a local said.Razdan's relatives were all praise for the majority community members, saying even in these times when communal amity is breaking, Kashmir is one place where it is holding.''Irrespective of our religion, we have shared customs and traditions. We even share common castes and eat same food. So where is the difference,'' Mohammad Shafi, a resident said.