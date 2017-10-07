GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Kashmiri Separatists Call For Shutdown Against Braid Chopping Incidents

In a statement, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik said the braid chopping incidents were part ofa "well-thought out" conspiracy.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2017, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kashmiri Separatists Call For Shutdown Against Braid Chopping Incidents
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)
Srinagar: Separatiststoday called for a shutdown in Kashmir on Monday against incidents of braid chopping in the state.

In a statement, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik said the braid chopping incidents were part ofa "well-thought out" conspiracy.

"It is a big challenge for us as dignity of women folk is at stake," they said and appealed people to observe complete shutdown against the humiliation meted to women.

"Let us convey a message to these miscreants that in no way we will give up our resistance and will pursue the right to self-determination movement," they added.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah passes away in the age of 69

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah passes away in the age of 69

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES