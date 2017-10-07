Kashmiri Separatists Call For Shutdown Against Braid Chopping Incidents
In a statement, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik said the braid chopping incidents were part ofa "well-thought out" conspiracy.
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)
Srinagar: Separatiststoday called for a shutdown in Kashmir on Monday against incidents of braid chopping in the state.
"It is a big challenge for us as dignity of women folk is at stake," they said and appealed people to observe complete shutdown against the humiliation meted to women.
"Let us convey a message to these miscreants that in no way we will give up our resistance and will pursue the right to self-determination movement," they added.
