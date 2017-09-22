KBC-5 Winner Sushil Kumar Clears TET, Hopes to Become a Teacher

: Sushil Kumar, winner of the fifth season of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2011, has cleared the Bihar government's Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and hopes to join as a teacher in a government school soon.Earlier, reports suggested that Sushil had spent the entire cash received as prize money in building a house, purchasing a plot and investing the rest in fixed deposit account and he was hunting for a job.However, the Motihari resident ruled out the reports and said he was not facing any financial crisis.The KBC winner told, "I left the job after winning the KBC challenge. I got 3.8 crore in cash after deduction of taxes. I built a house in which my parents and four brothers live together. I also provided financial assistance to my relatives to start their own business and invested the rest of the amount as fixed deposits.""I am an educated person and not a fool. It's true that I spent the prize money generously but I am not facing any financial crisis,” he added.When asked why he opted to sit for the TET, He said, "I am doing social works and teaching needy students. My wife inspired me to become a teacher. So I decided to apply for the TET. I am happy to clear the test. I scored 100 marks out of 140".Sushil is the creator of Champaran Cycle Sangh which inspires people to use bicycle as a mode of commuting. "I am doing by bit for environment and feel happy to see the response. I will continue to work as a social worker even after joining a school," he said.Currently, Sushil is also learning Guitar and wishes to open a music school in the near future.Before coming into the limelight as KBC-5 winner, Sushil was working as a computer operator at Chanpatia Block in West Champaran district in 2011.