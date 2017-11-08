KCET 2018 Exam Schedule Released, Exams from 18th April 2018 to 20th April 2018
The Kanada Language Test will be conducted for both Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates, only in Bangalore while the other four exams will be conducted at multiple exam centres across the state of Karnataka.
Candidates who wish to pursue the above courses can prepare for the Karnataka CET 2018 and download the KCET 2018 Timetable from the official website kea.kar.nic.in.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 exam schedule has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on its official website - kea.kar.nic.in. KEA will be conducting KCET 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to the First year or First semester of Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses viz Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry(B.V.Sc. & A.H.), B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Sc. (Sericulture), B.Sc. (Horticulture), B.Sc. (forestry), B.Sc. (Agri Bio-Tech), B.H.Sc.(Home Science), B.Tech (Agri.Engg), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B,F.Sc (Fisheries), B.Tech (Food Science&Tech), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing Co-Op), B.Pharm, Pharm-D and AYUSH (Ayurveda,Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani and Homoeopathy) courses for the academic year 2018-19. The KCET 2018 exam for Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry will be of 60 marks each while the Kanada Language Test will be of 50 marks.
KCET 2018 Exam Schedule/Timetable:
18th April 2018:
1. Biology – Timings 10:30am to 11:50am
2. Mathematics – Timings 2:30pm to 3:50pm
19th April 2018:
1. Physics – Timings 10:30am to 11:50am
2. Chemistry – Timings 2:30pm to 3:50pm
20th April 2018:
1. Kanada Language Test 11:30am to 12:30pm
KCET 2018 Exam Centres:
How to Download KCET 2018 Exam Schedule?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on CET 2018 under the Flash News section on the left side of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on the respective language pdf you wish to read through viz English, Kannada
Step 4 – Download the pdf and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link -
English - http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2018/timetable_eng.pdf
Kannada - http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2018/timetable_kan.pdf
