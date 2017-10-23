KCR Makes Minority Welfare and Development Top Priority in Telangana Govt Programmes

The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chadrashekhar Rao on Monday said that the state government will give top priority to programmes for welfare and development of minority communities.This came as Rao held a high-level review meeting on minority welfare at Pragati Bhavan here.“Minorities are in large numbers in the state like the SCs and STs. We should spend the funds to the minorities as we are doing for the SCs and STs,” he said.“If all the communities in Telangana prosper, there would be a comprehensive development. Even if one community lags behind it cannot be called the comprehensive development,” he added.The statement from Chief Minister’s office listed the many decisions of the government where minorities should be beneficiaries.It said action should be taken to ensure that minorities get 10 percent quota in the double bed room programme. Development of exclusive industrial estate and IT corridor will also accommodate minorities.For the self-employment of minority youth, without having any link to banks, 100 percent subsidy will be given to the unit’s worth about Rs one to 2.5 Lakh and district collectors should monitor this.The government will also construct Hyderabad International Islamic Cultural Convention Centre in the 10 acres area in Kokapet with international standards and should commence construction works in three weeks.CM also ordered release of over Rs 40 crore from Special Development Fund to take up several emergency works under the Hyderabad parliament Constituency, of improving Water Supply and Sewerage lines.AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who attended the meeting called the minority residential schools set up by Telangana government as revolutionary. He said, "Several Muslim families are eager to send their children to residential institutions. The teaching; food and accommodations in the hostels are good. There is no property worth other than giving good education to the future generations."Rao also ordered that Charminar and its surrounding areas be developed like the Golden Temple in Amritsar.He also asked that a 42 km stretch along the Musi River should be developed like the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat. He asked officials to make arrangements for metro and nano rail along the Musi riverbank and appoint a special officer to oversee the project.