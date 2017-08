KEA B.Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2017 Results Published at kea.kar.nic.in

KEA B.Pharmacy Second Extended Round of Seat Allotment Results 2017 have been published on Thursday by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on its official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The Admission Cards will be available on the website to the students who’ve been allotted a seat in the second extended round from 11th August 2017. The students who have been allotted a seat for B.Pharmacy Under Graduate Course need to pay the admission fee to confirm their seat. Candidates who were waiting for KEA B.Pharmacy Second Extended Round of Seat Allotment Results 2017 can check their seat allotment status by following the instructions below:How to Check KEA B.Pharmacy Second Extended Round of Seat Allotment Results 2017?Step 1: Visit KEA’s official website - kea.kar.nic.in Step 2: Click on CET 2017Step 3: Click on KEA Seat Allotment ResultsStep 4: Enter CET Number and SubmitStep 5: Download the Result and Take a Print OutThe candidates who’ve been allotted a seat, need to download the admission cards from 11th August 2017 to 14th August 2017 and report to the allotted college for verification of documents and payment of fee. Post 14th August 5:30PM the process for reporting to colleges will close.There are 1761 Seats available for General and Hyderabad – Karnataka Candidates and 149 Seats for Special Category Candidates. The detailed Seat Matrix can be checked below:For General and Hyd-Kar Candidates: http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2017/R6_bp/seatmatrix_pharma_bp.pdf For Special Category Candidates: http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2017/R6_bp/seatmatrix_pharma_spl_bp.pdf KEA has extended the Casual Round Allotment upto 11th August till 5:30PM.