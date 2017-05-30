KEA Karnataka CET 2017 Result Declared. Check Your Grades at karresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Karnataka Education Authority KEA declared Karnataka Common Entrance Test Exam CET results 2017 on May 30.

The result will be available on its official website kea.kar.nic.in..

The Karnataka Education Authority KEA released the Preliminary Karnataka Common Entrance Test Answer Key a few days ago. All the Students who got a better score while checking the Official Answer Key are a bit confident to check the KCET Exam Final Results 2017.

As soon as the Karnataka Common Entrance Test Exam results 2017 are released, the students can check the KCET Results along with the Rank Card.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test examination took place on 2nd, 3rd, 4th May 2017.

Steps to check KCET Final Results 2017



* Logon to the official site kea.kar.nic.in..

* Click on the CET Entrance Test Exam results 2017 link

* Enter the Hall Ticket Number/ Roll Number.

* Click on submit button.

* Download the Karnataka CET Results.

* Take a printout of your KEA CET Result 2017.