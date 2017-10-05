KEAM 2017: B.Pharm - Lateral Entry 2017 Application Process Begins at cee.kerala.gov.in; Last Date Oct 11th
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinatiosn (CEE), Kerala has scheduled to conduct the entrance exam on October 22nd 2017 at various test centres across the state of Kerala.
Candidates interested in applying for the same can on cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2017 B.Pharm - Lateral Entry 2017 Application Process window has been opened by the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinatiosn (CEE), Kerala on its official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply online under the lateral entry scheme for admissions to Bachelor of Pharmacy course, is October 11th 2017, 5PM.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinatiosn (CEE), Kerala has scheduled to conduct the entrance exam on October 22nd 2017 at various test centres across the state of Kerala. Candidates interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions below:
How to Apply for B.Pharm - Lateral Entry 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on B Pharm Lateral Entry - 2017 - Online Application
Step 3: Click on ‘Registration’
Step 4: Enter your details and Register
Step 5: Login with your credentials and complete the application process by uploading the following:
Photograph, signature, certificates like Nativity Proof, Income Certificate, Non-Creamy Layer Certificate/Community Certificate (if claimed), Inter-caste Certificate (if applicable), Mark List of D. Pharm Part-1 and Part-11 examination, Certificate to prove age via SSLC/Birth Certificate/Passport
Step 6: Make the fee payment online or pay via an e-challan
Step 7: Download the confirmation and take a print out
Direct Link: https://cee.kerala.gov.in/bpharmleonline2017/main/index.php
The fee for the entrance exam varies as per reservation category viz:
1. General Category – ₹800
2. Scheduled Caste – ₹400
3. Scheduled Tribe – ₹0
The entrance exam for KEAM 2017 B.Pharm - Lateral Entry 2017 will carry 120 Objective type questions and candidates will get 2 hours or 120 minutes to complete the test.
CEE Kerala has also notified that only candidates that hold Diploma in Pharmacy examination
conducted by the State Board of D.Pharm Examinations or equivalent with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks for the D.Pharm Part I and D.Pharm Part II Examinations can apply under the lateral entry scheme.
Candidates can read the complete guidelines by visiting:
https://cee.kerala.gov.in/bpharmleonline2017/help/Notification_Eng.pdf
