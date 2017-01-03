Keeping up Morale of Indian Army My First Priority, says Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat

India's newly-appointed army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said that keeping up the morale of Indian Army is his first priority and he will make every soldier understand that their work enhances the army, they hold equal importance at every front and working together will help us strengthen the force.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, he said: "Second priority is enhancing our weaponry using technology so that they can protect the borders. Modernising our tanks, inclusion of armed helicopters in our aviation system etc. We want the range, firepower and accuracy to be increased in our artillery system. UAV's are also being included. Operational logistics should also be modernised."

While talking about the repeated ceasefire violations on the border by Pakistani forces, Rawat said, "We are always ready for the war; this will not affect the army. The only people who get affected due to ceasefire violation or war-like situation are civilians."

When asked about the border dispute with China, he said: "In terms of border areas with China, things are much better. The mechanism there is equipped in such a way that things are resolved from talks only."

Over the recent furor on One Rank One Pension he said that our veterans felt that they didn't get what they wanted but "I would also like to add that most of their demands have been met".

Rawat, when asked about Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination, said: "If we want to work efficiently then CDS should be brought in

all the three wings of the defence, but the last word is of government on the matter."