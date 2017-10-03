Kerala Actor Dileep Gets Bail After 85 Days in Assault, Abduction Case

Malayalam actor Dileep was given bail by the Kerala High Court on Tuesday in the case of abduction and sexual assault of a fellow actress.The bail was granted by Justice Sunil Thomas after imposing stringent conditions, including surrendering of his passport, a deposit of Rs 1 lakh and two solvent sureties for the like amount.Another condition was that he should not tamper with evidence and appear before investigating officers as and when required.Granting bail, Justice Thomas said investigation against Dileep was in the final stages and his furthercustody was not necessary.The development comes as a sigh of relief for the actor, who was denied bail five times before — twice by the Angamaly magistrate court and thrice by the Kerala High Court. The HC had last week denied his bail for the fifth time saying that Dileep might influence the case if he is let out on bail.The actor is accused of hiring a gang to abduct and sexually assault the actress to settle a personal score.Six persons, including Dileep and main accused 'Pulsar' Suni, were arrested in connection with the incident in which an actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours on February 17.Dileep’s friend and director Nadirshah, who has also filed an anticipatory bail plea in the HC, was also questioned by the police on Sunday.The court, while considering the plea, directed the police to produce the details of questioning in a sealed cover. Dileep wife, Kavya Madhavan, had also filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court, apprehending arrest in the case of her husband.