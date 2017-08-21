Kerala BJP Chief Denies any Party Probe Report in Medical College Scam

President of BJP’s Kerala unit, Kummanam Rajasekharan, has told vigilance officers that there is no internal party probe report related to the medical college scam.The response came after vigilance officers investigating the case asked Rajasekharan to appear before them and also submit the report.When the officers showed him a copy of the report, Rajasekharan said that he did not know the authenticity of document as he did not possess the document.After the scam allegation came out in the open, co-operative cell convener of BJP, R S Vinod, was expelled as he was named in the scam.The alleged internal probe report of the party that was leaked out said that Vinod had taken about Rs 5-6 core from the owner of a medical college in Thiruvananthapuram for getting an approval from the Medical Council of India. Vinod had agreed to take this money in cash and then transferred it to Santosh Nair in Delhi through the hawala route.BJP has sacked VV Rajesh from the post of state secretary after the report was leaked, blaming him for the leak.The report had put the state BJP on the back foot, as even their state general secretary M T Ramesh was mentioned in it. The medical college owner was quoted in the report saying that he got to know about another medical college in Cheruplaserry of Palakkad district which received approval from MCI after Ramesh’s intervention.Ramesh has denied this allegation and said that it is an attempt to tarnish his image. He also asked for an inquiry into this.There were reports that Rajesh was behind this leak. Rajasekharan was also criticised for the way in which he handled the situation as action was not taken immediately after receiving the report.​