Kerala CEE B.Sc. Nursing and Para Medical Admissions 2017 Ranklist Published. Check on cee.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has commenced the Centralized Allotment Process via Options Registration for B.Sc.Nursing and Para Medical Admissions 2017 on its official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. It has also published the B.Sc. Nursing and Paramedical courses: Ranklist and Annual Family Income and Reservation Category - Candidates List.Candidates who have been listed in the rank list for admissions to various B.Sc. Nursing and Para Medical courses can put their option entry from today i.e. 15th August 2017 till 19th August 2017, 1PM as online option registration facility will close after that.The first allotment list will be published on 20th August 2017 as per the official notification. Candidates who have registered for B.Sc. Nursing and Para Medical Admissions 2017 can exercise options by following the instructions given below:How to do Check Rank and Do Option Registration for CEE Kerala B.Sc. Nursing and Para Medical Admissions Result 2017?Step 1: Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.inStep 2: Click on ‘B.Sc Nursing & Paramedical 2017 -- Candidate Portal’Step 3: Enter Your Application Number, Password and Security CodeStep 4: Check your Rank and Do Option Entry as per your preferenceDirect Link: https://cee.kerala.gov.in/npm2017/main/index.phpKerala CEE has invited online options entry for admissions in B.Sc. Nursing course and Paramedical Degree courses viz B.Sc. (M.L.T), B.Sc. Perfusion Technology, B.Sc. (Optometry), B.P.T, B.A.S.L.P, B.C.V.T, B.Sc. MRT, B.Sc. Medical Biochemistry and B.Sc. Medical Microbiology. The candidates who fail to register options in till 19th August will not be considered for allotment process.Candidates can check the important dates, fee, facilitation centers and various colleges for admissions for Kerala CEE B.Sc. Nursing and Para Medical Admissions 2017 in the official notification at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/npm2017/help/P1_optionreg_Eng.pdf