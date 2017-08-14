Kerala CEE Integrated Five Year LL.B 2017 1st Allotment List out: Check at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala CEE First Allotment List 2017 has been published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) for the first phase of admissions to the Integrated LLB course (5 Year) on its official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who had applied for the same can check the 1st Allotment List 2017 by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in: Click on 'Integrated Five Year LL.B 2017 - Candidate Portal': Enter Your Application Number, Password and Security Code: Your result will be shown: Download and take a print out for further useCandidates can click on 'Allotment List' to check the complete list with number of seats allotted and still vacant at the below link:: https://cee.kerala.gov.in/llb52017/help/allot_list_p1.pdfCandidates who have made it to the allotment list should report for admission to the allotted colleges on any date from 14th August 2017 to 18th August 2017 along with the allotment memo and original documents. They need to pay the fees as per Government orders in the allotted college at the time of admission to confirm seat. Candidates who do not join the College on the specified dates, will lose their present allotment and also the higher order options. They will not be considered for further allotments.The Common Entrance Examination was conducted at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode on 2nd July 2017. The Examination was of 3 hours duration (10.00 am to 1.00 pm) and comprised of 200 Objective Type Questions.The seat allotment is made by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) according to the rank obtained by the candidates in the Entrance Examination and the order of preference of institutions registered by the candidates during online Centralized Allotment Process (CAP).