Kerala CM Asks PM Modi to Ban ‘Blue Whale’ Game

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action to stop the spread of the ‘Blue Whale’ game.In his letter to the PM, Vijayan said Kerala Police’s cyber wing is creating awareness on the issue but the state cannot do much. He said the Union ministries — Information Technology, Information and Broadcasting and Home — should ban the game.“This is not a video game but the participants are required to receive instructions from an anonymous administrator and their final task is to commit suicide. The target is young children. The ‘Blue Whale Game’ is a challenge to the whole society and comprehensive action against this from all responsible agencies is of utmost importance,” said the letter.The deadly game that overpowers kids and asks them to commit suicide has become a talking point in the nation after a 14-year-old boy in Mumbai ended his life recently by jumping off the terrace of a seven-storey building.Recently, senior CPI-M legislator Raju Abraham had told the Kerala Assembly that in Kerala alone there have been 2,000 downloads of the 'Blue Whale' game that is said to have led to over 4,000 suicides across the world.Reports of the growing popularity of the challenge has led to police and administration in several states issuing advisories to students, teachers and parents. The issue has also been taken up in the Parliament, with legislators asking the government what steps have been taken to curb the challenge.On Thursday night, a 14-year-old boy who allegedly left his home in Maharashtra’s Solapur to complete a ‘Blue Whale’ task was rescued by the police from a Pune-bound bus.The teenager’s parents had told the police that he had left a note saying that he is leaving home and they should not try to find him. The parents also said that the boy had not slept for the past 4-5 days and they had seen 'Blue Whale' suicide game as a search result on his mobile internet browser.On Thursday, a Class VII boy in Indore was saved in the nick of time as he tried to jump off the third floor of his school building, allegedly in order to complete the final stage of the dreaded Blue Whale Game.In this shadowy underground challenge-based game, teens are given tasks to complete that include things ranging from something mundane to inflicting self-harm. There are 50 levels, with the extreme nature of the tasks growing by each level. Game ‘administrators’ elicit the personal information of the kids to ensure they do not back out.The tasks in the game include climbing a crane, carving a specific phrase on the person’s own hand or arm, doing secret tasks, poking a needle in the arm or leg, standing on a bridge and roof, listening to music, and watching videos sent to the challengers by the administrator. The final level is committing suicide.The game is said to have originated in Russia. It was created by 22-year-old Philipp Budeikin, who is currently spending three years in a Siberian jail. The game has reportedly claimed the lives of more than 130 kids around the world.