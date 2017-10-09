Kerala CM Vijayan Assures Migrant Workers of Their Safety in State, Asks Them to Ignore 'Fake News'

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday assured migrant workers in the state that the messages circulating on WhatsApp groups threatening their safety are nothing but 'fake news'.The chief minister said that police will be vigilant on the social media and district administration will take action against the spread of such lies.According to reports, messages were circulating on whatsapp groups that migrant labourers are being murdered in Kerala and that it is not safe to be in the state. Some photos and voice messages in Hindi are also being spread."On behalf of the people of Kerala & the govt, I assure migrant workers once again that they are not only safe but always welcome in Kerala," tweeted the chief minister.Through a series of tweets, the CM said that it was an attempt by vested interests to tarnish the image of the state."Kerala govt assures all those affected by these rumours that their fear is unfounded. & urge not to pay attention to the such fake news," tweeted the CM.Vijayan stressed that Kerala's social fabric is made up of mutual brotherhood and respect for working class and highlighted that the state has implemented various welfare schemes for them.The CM also brought to notice that there have been no reports of any unsavoury incidents against migrant workers in the recent past in the state.He urged the media to pay attention to it and spread the truth in every corner of the country.The CM also used Hindi on his Twitter handle to spread the message far and wide.