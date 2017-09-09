Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hailed the Indian Army's plan to induct women personnel in the military police."It is a great move towards #womenempoweredindianarmy," he said in a Facebook post.He also expressed hope to see a fair representation in the force with more women Jawans and Junior Commissioned Officers in combat duties also in future."Congratulating ADGPI - Indian Army for finalising the plan to induct 800 women personnel in the military police," he said.The Chief Minister appreciated the Adjutant General of the army Lt General Ashwani Kumar in this regard."Also appreciate the Adjutant General of the army Lt General Ashwani Kumar's statement regarding the decision to induct women in the Corps of the Military Police keeping in view with the increasing needs for investigation against gender-specific allegations and crime," Vijayan said.Kerala Chief Minister's Facebook post comes in the wake of the Army has finalising a plan to induct women in the military police, which is seen as a major move towards breaking gender barriers in the force.Ashwani Kumar said in New Delhi on Friday that it planned to induct about 800 women in the military police with a yearly intake of 52 personnel.