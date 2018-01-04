Kerala CM Vijayan Lauds North Korea For Defending Itself Against 'US Pressure'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded the efforts of North Korea and its dictator Kim Jong Un for not bowing down to the pressure being imposed by the United States."North Korea has been following a tough anti-US agenda. North Korea has successfully defended the pressure imposed by US," Vijayan said at the CPI(M) Kozhikode district committee meeting, reported ANI.It was only last month that the Leftist party in Kerala was left red-faced after posters in Kerala’s Nedumkandam, Idukki district, announced a party gathering with a massive image of Kim Jong.The posters were removed soon after it started drawing the attention of many, including the BJP.Earlier, a bitter war of words had started between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump when the formers said on Monday that the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat."The US should know that the button for nuclear weapons is on my table," he said during a speech.To this Trump retaliated in a tweet and said, “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”Trump launched the highly personal missive on Twitter hours after his ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley described a proposed dialogue between the two Koreas as a "band-aid" and said Washington would never accept a nuclear-armed Pyongyang.