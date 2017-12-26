Kerala CM Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Thanks Him For Support After Cyclone Ockhi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support the Central government after the state was hit by Cyclone Ockhi.Vijayan has written a letter to the PM thanking him for personally visiting the affected areas.His letter also stated that there was great support from the central government for efforts to rescue those stranded at sea by the cyclone. The letter was appreciative of Modi's assurance that he would consider the demand of a relief package submitted by the state government, saying that it has given hope to the state.Modi visited the Cyclone Ockhi affected areas in Lakshadweep, Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram last week.At Thiruvananthapuram, he visited the fishing village of Poonthura. He spent about 10 minutes with the affected by the cyclonic storm. The PM was seen listening to them patiently."I am here to assure you that India stands shoulder to shoulder with all those affected by Cyclone Ockhi. We will leave no stone unturned in the rescue and relief operations," Modi said to the gathering.Modi held high-level discussions with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the administration of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and reviewed the situation post-Ockhi.