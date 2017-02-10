Kerala College 'Suspends' Four After Protest Over Jishnu Pranoy's Suicide

Thrissur: Four students of Nehru College of Engineering & Research Centre here alleged on Thursday that their parents were summoned and they were suspended after they led a protest over suicide of Jishnu Pranoy.

Jishnu, a first year engineering student, was found hanging in the college hostel on January 6, allegedly due to the torture by college authorities.

Athul Jose, one of the students who led the protests, said, “The reason they told us not to enter class is because we led the protest and spoke against the college. They also said that we have violated the rules and regulations of the college.”

“We were told that there is a meeting tomorrow of parents, executive members and students and after that a final decision will be taken,” he added.

Meanwhile, the college authorities have issued a press release stating that no student has been suspended. All the four students belong to the Students Federation of India (SFI).

Meanwhile, Jishnu’s family is inconsolable and angry. His mother, Mahija, said, “My child should get justice. He was innocent, he did not do any wrong. I have lost my son, no other mother should go through this suffering. There should not be one more Jishnu. No other child should go through what my son went through.”

Once Jishnu's 41st day ritual is over the family is planning to sit on a satyagraha in front of the college chairman's house.

"This mother has been on a satyagraha since I lost my son. I am not able to eat or drink anything. If my son doesn’t get justice after 16th of this month, we will move in front of the chairman's house and start our protest there," Mahija said.

The family alleges that the 18-year-old committed suicide due to torture by college authorities, who accused him of cheating in an exam.

Sreejith, Jishnu's uncle, said, "The college authorities at first told us that he was caught with chits but then later claimed that he copied from someone's answer sheet. There was an injury mark on Jishnu's nose.”

He said the family suspects that Jishnu was tortured before he took the extreme step. He added that Jishnu's friends who were in the exam hall told them how the teacher threatened to debar Jishnu.

Sreejith added that it was practically not possible for someone to copy from another person's sheet due to the distance between students in exam hall. Even the inquiry committee appointed couldn't find any proof against Jishnu.

The family has demanded a speedy inquiry into this. The investigation is on since a month and the case registered is of unnatural death, he said.

Several students of the college have alleged that they went through sever physical and mental harassment at the hands of authorities.

Jishnu's death had led to protests in different self-financed colleges across the state. In many colleges, students who are protesting have spoken about the torture that they have been undergoing under the management. They allege that they were physically tortured and fined over the silliest of reasons. A 29-day strike at the Kerala Law Academy over Jishnu’s Death has been called off.