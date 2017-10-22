Kerala Couple Commits Suicide in a Delhi Hotel

A couple, in their late 20s, allegedly committed suicide in a hotel room in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Saturday, the police said.At around 5.25 pm, the police were informed that the couple, who had checked into the hotel, was not opening the door of their room.The police reached the hotel, broke open the door and found the bodies of a man -- identified as K Suresh (29) -- and a woman on the bed, they said.The couple had checked into the hotel on Friday morning.The entry in the hotel register showed them as husband and wife. The entry was made against the name Suresh, a resident of Alappuzha in Kerala, the police said.A suicide note, purportedly written by Suresh in a regional language, was also found from the spot, they added.In the suicide note, addressed to Suresh's mother, the couple had apologised and said they did not want to live anymore, the police said.After checking into the hotel, they had asked for breakfast at around 9.30 am and were served paranthas, curd and two cups of tea, they added.They had finished the tea but the paranthas and the curd were left untouched, the police said, adding that it was suspected that the couple mixed some poisonous substance with the tea and consumed it.The woman is yet to be identified and it is being probed whether he was married to Suresh.Suresh's family had been informed, the police said, adding that the reason behind the couple taking the extreme step was unclear.