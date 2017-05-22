Kerala Court Sentences 'Bunty Chor' to Ten Years in Jail

New Delhi: A Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court (II) has sentenced the notorious criminal Devinder Singh, alias Bunty chor, to ten years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court held Bunty guilty of housebreaking, robbery, and destroying evidence. The court convicted him in a case involving robbery at an NRI's residence.

Bunty, a notorious thief, is an accused in more than 300 robbery cases. He has been involved in several burglaries in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Chennai.

A class 9th dropout, Bunty had his first brush with the law in 1993 when he was arrested in New Delhi. The thief has left the police shocked after escaping from their watch on several occasions.

Bunty was one of the contestants on the popular TV reality show, BIGG BOSS, in 2010 when he was out on bail. Bunty's stories inspired the Bollywood director, Dibakar Banerjee, to produce a comedy film titled "Oye Lucky Lucky Oye".