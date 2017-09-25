Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Exam 2017 Result To Be Declared on September 27 at dhsekerala.gov.in
DHSE Kerala had conducted the improvement/ supplementary exams for Higher Secondary, Technical Higher Secondary, Art Higher Secondary First Year from July 19 to July 26, 2017.
Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Exam 2017 Results are expected to be declared by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala on September 27th 2017 on its official website - dhsekerala.gov.in.
DHSE Kerala had conducted the improvement/ supplementary exams for Higher Secondary, Technical Higher Secondary, Art Higher Secondary First Year from July 19th to July 26th, 2017. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can follow the instructions below to find their result:
How to Check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website for - dhsekerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on Plus One Improvement Results 2017
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Security Code and Submit
Step 4: Download your Results and take a Print Out for further reference
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala had organized the supplementary or improvement exams for candidates who could not clear the First Year Higher Secondary examination held earlier this year in March 2017.
The Board earlier used to conduct the plus one supplementary exams in the month of September-October every year, however DHSE conducted the same in July this year.
As per reports, DHSE had earlier stated that candidates who had appeared for supplementary exams for Plus two but received a compartment, can appear for the Plus Two Examinations which are scheduled for March 2018.
However, this option is available only to the candidates who had appeared in the Plus Two supplementary exams held in July 2017 where the candidate did not get a minimum D+ grade.
