Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Exam 2017 Results Declared at dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Exam 2017 Results were declared by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala on Wednesday.: http://keralaresults.nic.in/vhsefy17imp8354/vhsefy_imprv.htmDHSE Kerala had conducted the improvement/ supplementary exams for Higher Secondary, Technical Higher Secondary, Art Higher Secondary First Year from July 19th to July 26th, 2017. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can follow the instructions below to find their result:: Visit the official website for - dhsekerala.gov.in : Click on Plus One Improvement Results 2017: Enter your Roll Number and Security Code and Submit: Download your Results and take a Print Out for further referenceThe Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala had organized the supplementary or improvement exams for candidates who could not clear the First Year Higher Secondary examination held earlier this year in March 2017.The Board earlier used to conduct the plus one supplementary exams in the month of September-October every year, however DHSE conducted the same in July this year.As per reports, DHSE had earlier stated that candidates who had appeared for supplementary exams for Plus two but received a compartment, can appear for the Plus Two Examinations which are scheduled for March 2018.However, this option is available only to the candidates who had appeared in the Plus Two supplementary exams held in July 2017 where the candidate did not get a minimum D+ grade.