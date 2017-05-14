Kerala DHSE, VHSE Class 12 Result 2017 to be Declared Tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The result of Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (HSE) or Class 12 of Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education will be declared on Monday. Both Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSC) will declare the results at 2pm.

The exams were held between March 8 and March 28. Over 4.4 lakh students appeared for the examination that was conducted in 2030 centres across Kerala, 3 centres in Mahe, 9 in Lakshadweep and 8 in the Gulf region.

The Kerala DHSE class 12 Result 2017 will be available online at their official websites dhsekerala.gov.in, vhse.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE and VHSE class 12 Results 2017:

- Log on to official website keralaresults.nic.in

- Click on the link DHSE Exam Results 2017 or VHSE Exam Results 2017

- It will automatically redirect to another page

- Enter your roll number in the fields provided

- Click to submit

- Download the Kerala DHSE and VHSE Class 12 Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference

To check the Kerala DHSE and VHSE Class 12 Results 2017, students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net, kerala.gov.in, educationkerala.gov.in websites.

The Kerala DHSC Result 2017 can be also be checked via mobile using SMS feature. Send a message in the following format to receive your HSC result 2017 in your mobile KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263

For the academic year 2015-2016, overall passing percentage 94.45 percent with the pass percentage of boys being 94.67 percent ad and that of girls was 94.25 percent.