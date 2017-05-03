Kerala Files Petition Seeking Clarification on Order Reinstating TP Senkumar in SC

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has filed a modification petition in the Supreme Court regarding the reinstatement of former state police chief TP Senkumar.

The petition was filed mainly to seek a clarification in the practical issues that would arise while implementing the SC order.

Along with this particular order, a clarification has also been sought by two officers, Jacob Thomas and Sankar Reddy, who were also given new appointments. They have sought a clarification on the stays of those appointments.

Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered that the State government to reinstate Senkumar as the state police chief.

Senkumar had been removed from his post when the LDF government came to power and was replaced by Loknath Behera. Subsequently, Senkumar approached the judiciary to challenge the decision.