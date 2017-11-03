Kerala Formulating New Trauma Policy to Give 48 Hour Free treatment to Accident Victims

Kerala state government has decided to formulate new trauma care policy which gives 48 hours free treatment for accident victims.The government will bear the medical expense of the accident victims for the first 48 hours, which the policy aims to reimburse through medical insurance.The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.The initiative is to ensure that no accident victims are denied treatment, irrespective of the kind of hospital they are admitted in.A detailed plan on how the scheme will work will be made after the Chief Minister holds a discussion with insurance companies.At the meeting, Vijayan also said that the trend of providing treatment after looking at the financial status of the patients should change. He also directed that if the treatment is in a private hospital, the funds from the Road Safety Fund should be used.The government aims at setting up trauma care facilities at the government medical colleges, district hospitals, taluk hospitals and major private hospitals.They are also planning to issues tenders to purchase ambulances with all the facilities required transport accident victims.The death of Murugan, a Tamil Nadu native allegedly because he was denied treatment in the initial hours had triggered a debate on this trauma care facilities in the state.Government plans to use funds from the Kerala Road Safety Fund, KSTP, and from the state budget for this project.