Kerala Girl Trying to Sing Songs in 85 languages for Guinness

A 12-year-old Indian girl, who can sing songs in 80 languages, is trying to break the Guinness World Record in singing in most languages in one concert, according to a media report.Suchetha Satish, a grade seven student of The Indian High School in Dubai, will attempt to sing songs in 85 languages during the attempt scheduled for December 29, the Gulf News reported.The Dubai prodigy said she knows to sing songs in 80 languages, a skill she acquired in just over a year.Her plan is to learn at least five more songs in five different languages before she attempts to break the record, the report said.Hailing from Kerala, Suchetha already knew to sing in some Indian languages like Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. She has also been singing English songs in school competitions.But it was only last year that Suchetha started singing in other foreign languages."My first song in a foreign language was in Japanese," said Suchetha."My father's friend, a Japanese dermatologist, came to Dubai a year ago. When she came home, she sang a Japanese song. I liked it very much and learnt it," she added."Usually I take around two hours to learn a song. If it is easy to pronounce, I can learn it fast. If it is not a lengthy song, I can finish in half an hour," she said.French, Hungarian, and German were the most difficult ones for her.According to the Guinness World Records, Kesiraju Srinivas holds the current record for singing in 76 languages at the Gandhi Hills, Andhra Pradesh, India in 2008.