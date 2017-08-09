GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala Government to Distribute 'Onam' Kits to Tribal Families

The state-level inauguration of distribution of Onam kits will be held at Idukki. Kerala's Onam festival will be celebrated in the first week of September.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2017, 7:09 PM IST
A mahout tightens a rope as he drapes a caparison onto an elephant's head during festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam at a temple on the outskirts Kochi. Representative image/ Reuters
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government would distribute free Onam kits to all tribal families on the occasion of the state's harvest festival 'Onam', Minister for welfare of SC/ST communities, A K Balan, said on Wednesday.

Around 1.55 lakh families in the state would be benefitted, he told the assembly during question hour today.

The kit would contain provisios worth Rs 600. Besides this, those above 60 years would be presented with new clothes (Onam kodi), he said.

Around 51,496 persons belonging to the tribal communities will be benefited, the minister said.

The state-level inauguration of distribution of Onam kits will be held at Idukki.

Kerala's Onam festival will be celebrated in the first week of September.
