Kerala Guv Sathasivam and CM Vijayan Greet People on the Occasion of Onam

: Kerala governor Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday greeted Keralities all over the world on the occasion of Onam, the harvest festival that falls on September 4.In a message, the Governor said the celebration of Onam rekindles the glorious legacy of a life of equality, prosperity and oneness, filling every mind and home with the celestial joy of festivity.Wishing prosperity, Vijayan said Onam celebration was an evidence of secularism that 'we all maintain and let us welcome unitedly the Onam that comes with the message of equality."Opposition leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala was among those greeted people on the occasion of Onam.