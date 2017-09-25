Kerala Hindu Woman Claims She Was Assaulted, Tortured For Marrying a Christian

Days after a 22-year-old Kerala woman claimed to have “returned” to Hinduism after having converted to Islam, another Kerala woman has lodged a police complaint that she was tortured at a charitable trust in Ernakulam at the behest of her family for marrying a Christian.She has further claimed that there were 65 other girls who were being tortured and that the 22-year-old Athira was also there.The 28-year-old Kerala girl has filed a complaint with the police stating that she was subjected to wrongful confinement, assault, racist remarks, criminal intimidation and was talked into marrying another person.She has even accused one Manoj Guruji and some other counsellors at the yoga and charitable trust, Kandanad, of outraging her modesty.Police have started an investigation into the case.The girl has claimed that she is a Hindu and an Ayurveda doctor, who is married to a Christian.Her complaint says, her parents had opposed to the relationship because of their different religions.She has further alleged that her brother-in-law and parents invited her to her sister's house on July 28 and whisked her away to the yoga centre in Kandanad.She claims she was tortured for 22 days and was subjected to torture and cruelty by Manoj Guruji and counsellors Smitha, Lekshmi, Sujith and Sreejesh.The complaint states that these people had illegally confined her, took her mobile phone, tied her hands and legs behind, stuffed her mouth and assaulted her repeatedly.“Threatened with dire consequences for marrying a Christian, when I tried to escape, they assaulted me and outraged my modesty by tearing my clothes,” the woman said.She further claimed that these people promoted hatred towards Islam and Christianity.“Guruji even threatened to kill my husband and asked me to marry a Hindu man who my father would choose for me,” she claimed.She was not allowed to contact anyone and forced to sleep on the floor of dormitories. She said that she pretended to have agreed to their conditions and took her back to her relative’s house, from where she escaped and went to her husband.