Kerala KTET 2017 Answer Key For Category 1,2,3,4 Exam Expected Today at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala KTET 2017 Exam for category 1,2,3,4 was conducted by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on 12th and 19th August 2017. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 in accordance with the State Council Of Education Research and Training (SCERT) and the National Council For Teacher Education (NCTE).The Answer Key of Kerala KTET 2017 exam is expected today on its official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in . Candidates who had appeared for KTET 2017 can check the answer key soon by following the instructions below:Visit the Official Website - keralapareekshabhavan.in Click on the url “Kerala TET 2017 Answer Key ”Download the Answer Key1. Category I (Lower Primary Classes)2. Category II (Upper Primary Classes)3. Category III (High School Classes)4. Category IV (For Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers)The KTET 2017 exam had a total of 150 questions carrying 1 mark each. General Category Candidates are required to score atleast 60% marks to qualify whereas 55% marks are required to be obtained by the SC/ST/OBC/OEC candidates and 50% marks by Physically Impaired Candidates to qualify for KTET 2017.The result of KTET 2017 is expected to be declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan in a few weeks and candidates can check back for the same on the official website.