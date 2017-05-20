Kerala Student Chops Off Godman's Penis to End Rape Cycle, Gets CM's Backing

Thiruvananthapuram: A law student in Kerala was forced to take the law into her own hands on Friday night to end an eight-year-old cycle of rape and abuse. The 23-year-old woman chopped off the penis of a 54-year-old self-styled godman who had allegedly been raping her since she was in Class 12.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the woman’s “brave step”. “It’s a good thing the girl did,” he said at a press conference.

According to a police complaint filed by the woman, the accused, identified as Swamy Gangeshananda, a member of the Kollam-based Panmana Ashram, had been raping her at her home for the last eight years. The woman said he first raped her when she was 16 years old.

When the accused tried to again rape her at her home on Friday night, the woman grabbed a sharp object and chopped off his penis. She reportedly called the police herself.

The accused was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College where an emergency surgery was performed. Hospital officials, however, said that 90% of his penis was cut off and was not in a position to be re-attached.

"A 54-year-old man from Kollam was admitted at 12.39 am to the hospital on Saturday. His penis had been cut (90%) and was hanging precariously. There was no way it could be stitched back. Plastic surgeons who are urology experts in the hospital did emergency surgery to stop the blood loss and to enable him to pass urine," a statement by the hospital said.

He has been booked under Section 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO). He has reportedly told the police that he had chopped off his penis himself.

Local media reports said the woman’s mother has also been detained as she knew about the crime but failed to report it. In the police complaint, the law student has said that her mother was also sexually abused by the accused. Her father suffered a paralysis attack a few years ago. They were followers of the ashram, local media reported.

A senior police official told PTI that no case had been registered against the woman.

In a statement, the Panmana Ashram, which was founded by social reformer Chattambi Swamikal, said, “The Swamy had left the ashram 15 years ago after completing his studies.”

Prameela Devi, member of the Kerala State Women's Commission, said she was proud of the woman. “Such an act by anyone especially when it comes under the guise of a religious tag, irrespective of the religion, is in no way acceptable, as such people should be role models to all,” Devi said.

(With inputs from News18 Kerala)