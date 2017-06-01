Kerala Legislators Set Example, Send Children to Govt Schools

Thiruvananthapuram: Three Kerala legislators are leading by example and have enrolled their children into government schools.

CPM MP M B Rajesh, CPM MLA TV Rajesh and Congress MLA V T Balram have enrolled their wards in government schools.

Apart from this, both MB Rajesh and Balram have also declared their children ‘free’ of religion and caste by leaving column asking for religion and caste blank in the form. They said that once they become adults, the children can make those choices for themselves.

All three leader took to social media to convey their decision. While Balram decided to do a livestream from the school along with his son, the other two uploaded photographs.

M B Rajesh wrote on Facebook, "I am admitting my second daughter Priyadutta at government L P School at Eastyakkara in Palakkad in first standard. My elder daughter is also admitted to government school in standard eight. There are special quota for MPs in Kendriya Vidyalaya but I chose to admit them in a government school over KV as they do not teach Malayalam there.”

“As an MP, I have given recommendation letters to many people who want to admit their children in private schools. But I have belief in public schools and initiatives taken by the government to renovate the public schools and their education are factors that motivated me to admit my children in government schools," he added.

He also said added that the motivation behind his move were memories of his time as an activist in the students union when he took part in several protests to protect the public education system. "The memories of the police lathicharge and days spent in jail are also behind this decision of getting my children enrolled in government schools," he said.

C Balram went live on Facebook to announce that his son Advait Manav’s admission to Aricode Government LP School next to his house. He said will use funds available to him to improve all government schools in his constituency in the next four years.

“The basic facilities need to be improved. The state government has decided to improve the public schools and introduced schemes to bring schools to the international level but the focus is mainly for higher secondary and high school…But we are not waiting for that. Utilizing the MLA funds, our aim is to upgrade and focus on the the total improvement of the government schools in this assembly constituency in the next four years.”

T V Rajesh admitted his son to St Mary’s lP school. He said in Facebook post “My son is admitted to the school in which I studied and am presently the PTA president." His daughter is also studying in the same school.