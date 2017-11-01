Days after the Supreme Court said that they want Hadiya, the woman at the centre of the ‘Kerala love jihad’ case, to appear before it on November 27, her husband, Shafin Jahan said that he is concerned about his wife’s safety.“I’m happy, but at the same time I have my concerns. The next hearing is almost a month away. She should have been asked to depose at the earliest,” Shafin told News18.Hadiya’s case is at the centre of the ‘love jihad’ controversy in Kerala, which is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Twenty four-year-old Akila Asokan converted to Islam and later married Shafin Jahan last year.Soon, Hadiya’s father approached the Kerala High Court linking her daughter’s conversion to a larger terror conspiracy. The HC stepped in to annul the marriage, however, the order was challenged in the Supreme Court by Shafin Jahan.The top court earlier this week agreed to examine Hadiya in an open court, turning down her father’s plea for in-camera proceedings.Shafin Jahan says his apprehensions about his wife’s security stem from a purported video released by activist Rahul Easwar, in which Hadiya was heard saying that she feared for her life. The woman is currently in the custody of her parents in Kerala.“Just look at her. If you compare her current photograph with the one that is there when we got married, there is a sea change. She looks very weak now and I don’t know how she’s living in her parents’ house,” he told News18.Jahan is consulting his lawyers whether he should be going to New Delhi for the hearing.Jahan, in his petition claims Hadiya, a homeopathy student in Kerala, converted to Islam of her own volition two years prior to their marriage and sought direction to Hadiya's father to present her in court.Hadiya's father, however, said she was a "helpless victim" trapped by a "well-oiled racket", which used "psychological measures" to indoctrinate people and convert them to Islam.