The husband of a Kerala woman whose conversion to Islam became the subject of an NIA investigation following a Supreme Court order has filed a plea in the top court against the probe.The plea by Shafeen Jahan urges the top court to recall its order and alleges that the National Investigation Agency isn’t being “fair” in its probe.The plea further contends that Hadiya, known as Akhila before the conversion, can’t be confined to her parental home without consent and that she should be brought to the court.The Supreme Court is likely to hear Jahan’s plea on September 22.The top court had ordered the NIA to investigate the matter last month.The case was earlier being investigated by the Kerala Police under Section 57 of Kerala Police Act, and dealt with charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.The case had gained prominence when the Kerala High Court, on May 25, had declared as "null and void" the marriage of 24-year-old Hadiya with Shafeen Jahan in December 2016 and ordered for placing her in her parents' protective custody.Jahan, 27, had moved the top court against the High Court order, contending the ruling was an "insult to the independence of women in India".Jahan claimed Hadiya, a homeopathy student in Kerala, converted to Islam of her own volition two years prior to their marriage and sought direction to Hadiya's father to present her in court.Hadiya's father, however, said she was a "helpless victim" and trapped by a "well-oiled racket" which used "psychological measures" to indoctrinate people and convert them to Islam.The father had claimed his daughter had been radicalised by some organisations and they had influenced her to marry a Muslim man, adding that there could be a conspiracy to send her to Syria to work for extremist organisations such as the Islamic State since the man she married had been working in the Gulf.