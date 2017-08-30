Kerala Love Jihad Case: Women Protesters Claim Hadiya Crying For Help

In a new video that has surfaced on Facebook, a group of five women can be seen protesting in Kerala saying Hadiya, the girl who kick-started a national debate over ‘love jihad’, was crying for help, when they tried to visit her.The women went to meet Hadiya, formerly known as Akhila, claim that she called out to them from the window saying, “please save me from here, I am being beaten up”. The women said this in a video shared on Facebook.Hadiya had converted to Islam and married a Muslim man, Shefin Khan. The Kerala High Court annulled the marriage and soon on August 16, the Supreme Court asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the marriage and the angle of ‘love jihad’.The direction came after NIA told the apex court that love jihad is for real. “There is a pattern to convert Hindu girls and get them married to Muslim men,” NIA told SC.Hadiya's father had approached High Court alleging that his daughter was forcibly converted and there are plans to take her out of India to an Islamic State-dominated country.The group, who went to meet the girl say that they are members of a reading group, where Hadiya’s case was being discussed, when they decided to visit her. However, they have maintained that they do not belong to any political organisation.They went to meet her with some chocolates, flowers and a dress. Her parents, however, did not allow them to meet her or even give the gifts. That's when they said Hadiya called out to asking for help.The girls came out of the house and stood there with posters that said Hadiya is under house arrest and that her human rights are being violated.One of the five girls is a Muslim and her husband had also accompanied her. Even though he was not part of the protest, police said they have taken him into custody for verification.NIA had begun investigation into the Hadiya case after the Supreme Court order and they have now investigated several witnesses.Police said that Khan was taken into custody based on the complaint of Ashokan, Hadiya’s father. They are verifying his credentials.