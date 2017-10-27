Kerala Love Jihad Case: Women’s Commission Seeks Police Report on Hadiya's Condition

Kerala Women's Commission has asked Superintendent of Police of Kottayam district to inquire and submit a report on the condition of the woman in love jihad case, Hadiya, formerly known as Akhila.This direction was issued following reports that Hadiya’s life was in danger and she was being beaten up in her house. There were also complaints that she is being sedated.The commission told the SP that an officer no less than DSP rank can conduct the inquiry.On Thursday, a video was released where Hadiya was heard saying that she was being beaten up and feared that she would be killed by her father. The video was shot by activist Rahul Eashwar.Hadiya had converted Islam and married Shafin Jahan. Their marriage was declared null and void by the High Court of Kerala after her father Ashokan approached the court, claiming that she was forcefully converted and that there are plans to take her out of the country.Her husband then challenged the High Court of Kerala’s order in the Supreme Court which is still hearing the case.