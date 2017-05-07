Kerala Man in Afghanistan Creates WhatsApp Group to Recruit for ISIS

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala resident suspected of having joined the Islamic State terror group, also called ISIS, in Afghanistan has started a WhatsApp group to propagate IS ideolgy and added many individuals from Kasargode district in the southern state.

The admin and creator of the ‘MESSAGE TO KERALA’ group is allegedly Isa.

Messages in the group have claimed that contrary to reports, not all Indian recruits were killed in a US airstrike last month. Screenshots of the group chat and audio recordings shared on it, which are available with CNN-News18, claim that two to three Indian recruits had “attained martyrdom” in the strike.

The audio clip is allegedly of Abdul Rasheed, the alleged head of the group of 21 Kerala residents, which headed over to Afghanistan last year.

The messages on the group further claim that there were “no problems” in Afghanistan and that the ‘mother of all bombs’ dropped by the US last month had “minimal effect” as the “fighters” only felt “minimal vibrations” and got to know about it the next day.

Several people from Kasargode were added to the group and one of them reached out to the police. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was informed which confirmed with Rasheed’s family that the number belonged to him. Rasheed was the Head of Department at the Peace School in Kerala.