Kerala Man Live-streams Sex With Woman, Arrested

A 23-year-old man from Idukki was arrested on Saturday for live streaming sex with a woman on social media websites.The woman told the police that she was unaware that the accused, Linu, was recording the act and streaming it to the internet.According to the police, the woman is separated from her husband and had been in a relationship with Linu for the past six months.Police said the video was recorded at the woman’s house but she did not realize it was being broadcast live. Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been shared many times on social media sites and messaging apps like WhatsApp.The woman, who works at a shop, has filed a complaint of rape and alleged the man had tricked her into sex on the promise of marriage.Police has booked the accused for rape and under sections of the Information Technology Act. He was produced before a magistrate and has been sent to judicial custody.The woman in question also has a twin sister who too has approached the police, saying that the clip had caused her humiliation. Though she did not file a complaint with the police, she requested them to remove these videos from the internet.