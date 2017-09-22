Kerala Minister’s Resort Illegally Encroached on Lake, Wetland, Says Report

A report by the Alappuzha District Collector has put Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy in trouble after it found that a resort owned by him illegally encroached upon a lake and wetland around it.This comes after several allegations were made against the minister for lake and wetland encroachment.The interim report by District Collector T V Anupama compared the satellite images of the area now and previously and found that there have been changes in the area. She has asked for more time to submit a final report.Chandy is from the NCP and joined the cabinet after A K Saseendran resigned as transport minister following sleaze tape controversy.Revenue minister E Chandrashekaran told the media said that the collector had submitted an interim report and has asked for more time to submit the final report.The Opposition has been demanding Chandy’s resignation with opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala filing a petition with the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, demanding an inquiry in the case.Chandy said that he will not resign and the allegations are part of a conspiracy against him.The bureau is yet to take a decision on the petition as their additional director of prosecution has asked for more time to give legal opinion on the complaint.In a petition which was submitted on Tuesday, Chennithala sought a comprehensive probe into various allegations including encroachments of land and water bodies at by the Lake Palace Resort in Alappuzha owned by Chandy as well as allegations that the road leading up the resort was illegally tarred.This comes as two ministers from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s cabinet have already resigned this year.